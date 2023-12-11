Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty accounts for approximately 0.8% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 48.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 618.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,747.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KRC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $133,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,276.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KRC traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.46. 154,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,378. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.76%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

