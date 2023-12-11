Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Michael David Mauger Sells 6,483 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 6,483 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.44, for a total transaction of C$1,007,714.28.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

KXS traded down C$0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting C$154.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.01. Kinaxis Inc. has a twelve month low of C$129.13 and a twelve month high of C$191.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.67, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$146.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$163.71.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.25. Kinaxis had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of C$145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.8917352 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KXS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinaxis

Kinaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.