Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.210-1.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.7 %

KMI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.58. 11,457,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,063,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 57,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

