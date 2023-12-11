Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Insider Sells $504,790.00 in Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at $792,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 248,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,533. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.26 and a beta of -0.16.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

KNSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

