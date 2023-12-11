KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Gap Up to $534.43

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $534.43, but opened at $545.56. KLA shares last traded at $559.00, with a volume of 97,620 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.61.

KLA Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $505.10 and its 200-day moving average is $485.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,449,135,000 after purchasing an additional 190,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

