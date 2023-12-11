Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Up to $24.65

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.65, but opened at $25.76. Kohl’s shares last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 1,611,909 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KSS. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.48.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after buying an additional 2,695,094 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kohl’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 450,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,731,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,100,000 after purchasing an additional 790,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,298,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,397,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

