Kopp Family Office LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kopp Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 417,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 9.1% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,576,000 after buying an additional 4,112,351 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,931,577,000 after acquiring an additional 787,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $40.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

