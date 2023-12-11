Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.960-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.93. 402,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,374. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.49. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $59.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.29 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business's revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KFY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

