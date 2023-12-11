Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.310-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Krispy Kreme from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Krispy Kreme from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Krispy Kreme stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.24. 932,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,082. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.92, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $407.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.