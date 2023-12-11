Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.500-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,317,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90. Kroger has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.27.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

