Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.230-0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.0 million-$180.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.9 million.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of KLIC stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.07. 482,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,432. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.17 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $519,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Stories

