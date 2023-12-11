Kyle P. West Acquires 1,250 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Stock

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) insider Kyle P. West purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $10,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,860 shares in the company, valued at $49,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.36. 1,720,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,810. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.
DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
