Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Down 5.1%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.83. 66,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 546,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on KYMR. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.17.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 357.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 216,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,965.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,552,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $125,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,150,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

