Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.53

Shares of Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.53 and last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 6612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.90.

Kyocera Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average is $52.54.

Kyocera shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, December 28th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 28th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 28th.

About Kyocera

Kyocera ( OTCMKTS:KYOCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.43%. On average, analysts predict that Kyocera Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

