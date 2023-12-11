Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.53

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.53 and last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 6612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.90.

Kyocera Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Kyocera shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, December 28th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 28th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 28th.

About Kyocera

Kyocera ( OTCMKTS:KYOCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kyocera Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

