La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

LZB stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at La-Z-Boy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $141,400.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 22.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after buying an additional 108,945 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 13.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth $629,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 24.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 11.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

