Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Lakeland Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ LAKE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.93. 33,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.54. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

