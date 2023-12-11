Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Lakeland Industries Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ LAKE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.93. 33,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.54. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44.
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lakeland Industries Company Profile
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lakeland Industries
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.