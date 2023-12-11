Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $728.02 and last traded at $725.23. Approximately 143,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,192,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $703.17.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $657.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $650.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,095 shares of company stock worth $7,702,801. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Lam Research by 582.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lam Research by 378.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after buying an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Lam Research by 62,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

