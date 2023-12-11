Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.160–0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0.250-0.340 EPS.

Shares of Lands’ End stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 100,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $10.81.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

In other Lands’ End news, Director John Mcclain acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,225.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the second quarter valued at $1,250,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 148,104 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 72,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the period. 32.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

