Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.0 million-$520.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $547.4 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -0.160–0.070 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of LE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.83. 100,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $10.81.

In related news, Director John Mcclain purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $77,225.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lands’ End by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 72,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 148,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Lands’ End by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. 32.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

