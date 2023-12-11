Larry Mcneill Sells 40,000 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CleanSpark Price Performance
Shares of CLSK stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 30,779,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,523,328. CleanSpark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92.
Institutional Trading of CleanSpark
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CleanSpark by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 246,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.
