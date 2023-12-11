Lauer Wealth LLC Acquires 290 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.3% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,790,178,000 after buying an additional 1,974,404,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,975 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,273,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.86. 532,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,645. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.34. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

