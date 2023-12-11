Lauer Wealth LLC Has $6.28 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Lauer Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Value ETF accounts for 6.8% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lauer Wealth LLC owned 0.80% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Shares of ILCV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.42. 1,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,803. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $69.42. The company has a market cap of $824.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.05.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

