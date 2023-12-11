LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LCII. CJS Securities downgraded LCI Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded LCI Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut LCI Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.57.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCI Industries

LCI Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE LCII opened at $116.12 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 1.42.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $959.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.29%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 216.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LCI Industries

In other LCI Industries news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $319,852.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 35.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,231,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,644,000 after purchasing an additional 320,243 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 67.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,001,000 after acquiring an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,287,000 after acquiring an additional 230,682 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,198,000 after purchasing an additional 206,194 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,741,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.