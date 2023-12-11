Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 551,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 716,932 shares.The stock last traded at $57.95 and had previously closed at $59.28.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.61.

Legend Biotech Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth $432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

