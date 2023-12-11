Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.250-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Leslie’s Trading Down 2.2 %

Leslie’s stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,204,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,987. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $982.48 million, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leslie’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Further Reading

