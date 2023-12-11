Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,469 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $71,313.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $71,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 48,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $611,188.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,405,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,511,232.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 124,411 shares of company stock worth $1,644,862 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Life Time Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LTH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 64,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.82. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.41.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $585.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.12 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

