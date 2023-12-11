Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.120-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday.

LQDT stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.26. 353,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,027. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $79.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 23.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

