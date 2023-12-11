Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 203.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,668 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $13,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.89.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LAD stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $271.08. 22,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,988. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.08 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.