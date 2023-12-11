Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.12

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 1245062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Eight Capital set a $16.50 price target on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 5.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 177,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 19.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 76,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 376,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth $411,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

