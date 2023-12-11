LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth about $21,513,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 39.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,203,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 626,372 shares during the period. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth about $17,136,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 290.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 510,785 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter worth about $12,742,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 1.11. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $36.76.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $159.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.33 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

