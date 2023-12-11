LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.60.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LiveRamp
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp
LiveRamp Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of RAMP stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 1.11. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $36.76.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $159.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.33 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LiveRamp
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 tech outperformers adored by analysts
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- High short interest stocks: this popular trend is re-emerging
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Boeing glides past series of setbacks on new flight path
Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.