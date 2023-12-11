loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.03. 119,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 360,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Specifically, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 26,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $53,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,333,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,666,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 26,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $53,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,333,248 shares in the company, valued at $8,666,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,790.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 80,207 shares of company stock valued at $143,273 and have sold 52,481 shares valued at $96,331. Insiders own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

LDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $658.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $265.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.75 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 27.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 660,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 141,223 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth $102,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,516,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 603,162 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,540,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 97,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

