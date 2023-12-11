Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.770-2.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.0 million-$270.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $265.4 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of LOVE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.31. 293,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,087. The firm has a market cap of $392.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $30.93.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.80 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $81,916.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 231,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,287.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lovesac by 110.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lovesac by 230.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Lovesac by 567.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Lovesac by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

