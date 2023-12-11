Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Down to $4.73

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.51. Lucid Group shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 8,149,242 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Lucid Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The firm had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Lucid Group’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

