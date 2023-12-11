Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 4,499,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 14,930,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.60 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. CLSA lowered their price objective on Lufax from $2.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.81.

Get Lufax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lufax

Lufax Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Shares of Lufax are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 18th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 15th.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Lufax had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 275.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lufax by 1,442.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.