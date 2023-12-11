Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.850-4.930 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 12.340-12.420 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $481.23.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $16.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $506.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,177. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $411.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.13. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $507.44.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 670.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 110.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

