Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 451.72% from the stock’s previous close.

LUMO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Lumos Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of LUMO stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,203. Lumos Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 68.65% and a negative net margin of 1,889.69%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 55.8% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 42.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 58.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

