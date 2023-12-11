LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.22. 1,402,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.82. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $11.92.
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
