LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.22. 1,402,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.82. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $11.92.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth about $57,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

