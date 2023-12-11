Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading Up 2.9%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.59. Approximately 1,816,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 17,062,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 301,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 301,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 650,958 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $942,471 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,360,000 after buying an additional 323,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,619,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $59,229,000 after purchasing an additional 300,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,616,086 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $59,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,124 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

