MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.550-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.0 million-$153.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.2 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.60.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.70. 309,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,519. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.71. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $88.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at $410,583.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 25,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $2,116,600.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,493,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,133,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $16,832,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,353 shares of company stock worth $26,178,264 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

