Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Up to $17.39

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.39, but opened at $19.94. Macy’s shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 18,726,945 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Macy’s Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.97.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Macy’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Macy’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 53.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

