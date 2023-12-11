Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Shares of MHLD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 264,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,182. The company has a market capitalization of $233.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.28. Maiden has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 17.74%.

In other Maiden news, Director Keith A. Thomas sold 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maiden by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,424,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 413.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 916,463 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maiden during the second quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Maiden by 387.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 564,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

