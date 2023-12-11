Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.62

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$27.62 and last traded at C$27.62, with a volume of 1372103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MFC. Cormark raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.67.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 123.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.82 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 70.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6529492 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$267,335.41. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

