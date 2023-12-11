Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Shares Sold by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marblegate Acquisition were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marblegate Acquisition Price Performance

GATE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.50. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,267. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. Marblegate Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $11.01.

Marblegate Acquisition Company Profile

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

