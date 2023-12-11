MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HZO

MarineMax Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HZO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 126,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $744.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.57. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. MarineMax had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,213,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,640,000 after purchasing an additional 72,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,612,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after buying an additional 84,663 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MarineMax

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.