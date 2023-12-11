MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson Sells 920 Shares

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.6 %

MKTX traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $263.27. 309,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,700. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.31 and a 200-day moving average of $243.78. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.01 and a 12-month high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MarketAxess

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.