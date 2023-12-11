MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $2.74

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.67. MarketWise shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 14,978 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group downgraded MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

MarketWise Price Performance

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $26,562.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,953,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,540.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,445 shares of company stock valued at $270,807. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the second quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

