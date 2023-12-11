Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.280–0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.0 million-$95.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.3 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKFG. Craig Hallum lowered Markforged from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair lowered Markforged from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Markforged alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Markforged

Markforged Stock Performance

NYSE:MKFG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. Markforged has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 million. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 24.07% and a negative net margin of 100.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markforged

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKFG. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Markforged by 554.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Markforged by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Markforged by 73.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

About Markforged

(Get Free Report)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.