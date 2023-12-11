Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Sets New 1-Year High at $474.63

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $474.63 and last traded at $473.67, with a volume of 22695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $469.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on MLM. Stephens raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.79.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
