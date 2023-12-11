Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.410-0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.0 %

Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.48. 13,865,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,781,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.82, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $57.01.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.96.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at $45,699,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

